SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9,115.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

