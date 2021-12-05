SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 128,928 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,376,000.

RLY stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

