Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.64

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.64 and traded as low as C$42.60. Spin Master shares last traded at C$43.31, with a volume of 54,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

