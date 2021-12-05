SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Tops $610,875.13

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $610,875.13 and $518.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.57 or 0.99528979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00270987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00425752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00194427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

