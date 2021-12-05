Spire Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $4.39 on Friday. Spire has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

