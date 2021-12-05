Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Spire has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

