SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 6th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

