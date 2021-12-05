Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

