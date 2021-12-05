SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

