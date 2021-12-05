Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

