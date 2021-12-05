STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Down 63.2% This Week

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

