State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 474,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,939 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

