State Street Corp Buys 77,604 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.33% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,195 shares of company stock worth $636,062 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

