State Street Corp Increases Stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,176 shares of company stock worth $830,363. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

