State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260,957 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

