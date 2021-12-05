State Street Corp Sells 597,387 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597,387 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

