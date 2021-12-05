State Street Corp Takes Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.66 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

