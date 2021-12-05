Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

