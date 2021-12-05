Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

