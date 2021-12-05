Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

