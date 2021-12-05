Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $20,206,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

