Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $24.73. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 8,944 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $747.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $417,791. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

