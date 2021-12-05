StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $71,946. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.