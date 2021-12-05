StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

Shares of COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

