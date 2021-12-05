StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

