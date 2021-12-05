StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

