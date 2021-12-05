StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

