StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 98.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.