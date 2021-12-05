StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

