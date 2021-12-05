StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

