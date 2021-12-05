Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47,357.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

