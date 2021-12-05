Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

