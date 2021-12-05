Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.30 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $457.77 or 0.00941578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $63.30 million and $9.51 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

