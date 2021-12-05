Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.