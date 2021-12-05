Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.53 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

