SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.