SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 242.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.