Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $220.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.75.

The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

