Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 18730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Specifically, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294 in the last ninety days.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.