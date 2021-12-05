SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $2.48. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 140,043 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.