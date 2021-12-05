Swap Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Swap has a market cap of $469,761.83 and approximately $472.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,447,287 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

