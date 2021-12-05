SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $8,250.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00269091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,441,375 coins and its circulating supply is 121,715,895 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

