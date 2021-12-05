Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in November

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.
Takara Bio Company Profile
