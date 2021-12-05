Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Target worth $63,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $247.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

