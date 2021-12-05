Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

TSHA opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

