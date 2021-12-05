Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after buying an additional 502,143 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.