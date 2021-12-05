TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$5.53. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 34,249 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

