Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $68.93 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $68.93 or 0.00139489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $26.59 billion and approximately $4.80 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 858,956,989 coins and its circulating supply is 385,738,053 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.