TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

