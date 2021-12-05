The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

